Your Bi Week: 24-30 July 2017

Welcome to the weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain! It’s the end of July and there are a few bi meetings on but it naturally tends to be a quieter time.

Monday is the London over 50’s bi group, who meet from 6pm at Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9NA.

Thursday it’s London again for the Meetup group monthly social at Village, 81 Wardour St, Soho, London W1D 6QD. Starts 7.30pm and this one is for all ages from 18 up.

Friday it’s the regular Bi Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Finally on Saturday there are a fistful of Prides with bi groups along at them including Liverpool Pride, Nottingham Pride and Sheffield Pride.



Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like that in Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!