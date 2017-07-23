Government quizzes LGBTIs

The Government Equalities Office is surveying LGBTI+ people in the UK in a new online survey running until October 15th.

The LGBT survey will, say GEO, allow the Government to understand the experiences of LGBT individuals across the UK. This will help identify ways to improve public services for LGBT users, including in health and education, and to understand how individuals might face discrimination. The survey will run for 12 weeks until 15 October.

Some concerns have been raised that in covering LGBT experience the survey fails to differentiate well on some questions where, for example, a person who is both transgender and bisexual may be ‘out’ about some parts of their LGBT identity but not all.

Announcing the survey as part of a raft of measures this weekend, Minister for Women and Equalities Justine Greening MP said:

This government is committed to building an inclusive society that works for everyone, no matter what their gender or sexuality and today we’re taking the next step forward.

The survey is aimed at people who are:

lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex, or have a minority sexual orientation or gender identity; 16 years old or over; living in the UK.

The survey should take around 15 minutes to complete. Questions cover experience both of home and work life and of public services like the NHS and education, where the impact of biphobia was highlighted two years ago in the Complicated? report by the Equality Network.