Progress on Gender?

Justine Greening MP, Minister for Women and Equalities has announced proposals to streamline and de-medicalise the process for changing gender will be part of a broad consultation of the legal system that underpins gender transition, the Gender Recognition Act.

With a huge overlap in the “B” and “T” communities this stands to affect a great many BCN readers.

Currently individuals need a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and have to provide evidence that they have been in transition for at least two years before they can apply to legally change their gender.

This has been widely criticised as it keeps power over trans people’s legal documentation in the hands of the medical authorities rather that the individuals themselves.

The government announcement states that proposals will include:

Removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before being able to apply for gender recognition. The current need to be assessed and diagnosed by clinicians is seen as an intrusive requirement by the trans community; and

Proposing options for reducing the length and intrusiveness of the gender recognition system.