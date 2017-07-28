50 Years: The BBC Monologues

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act the BBC are broadcasting a series of eight monologues, telling the stories of fictional characters all set in the same pub.

They range across time from before the 1967 Act to the modern day, with actors including Alan Cumming, Gemma Whelan, Rebecca Front and Russell Tovey. The tales range from a soldier returning from the trenches recalling the ‘love that dare not speak its name’ and London during the Blitz through to the impact of HIV/AIDS and the 1994 parliamentary battle which nearly managed to equalise the age of consent.

The series starts Monday and you can find it on the iPlayer here.