The Queerly Mundane

As part of their programming to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act the BBC have a two-hour long show telling LGBTQ stories reflected through everyday objects.

The show, split into two hour-long sections, is called Prejudice and Pride: The People’s History of LGBTQ Britain and presented by Stephen K Amos and Susan Calman. Objects range from a copy of the briefly controversial book Jenny Lives with Eric and Martin, a furore around which is credited with helping Section 28 become law, to naval discharge papers from the days when bi and gay people were barred from serving in the armed forces.

The first part is tonight on BBC Four.

Find out more (and catch it once it’s on the iPlayer) here.