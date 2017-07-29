Bis at Liverpool Pride

It’s a big pride weekend and one of the events with a bi bloc on the parade is Liverpool Pride.

Meet from 11am-12 noon on the plateau at St George’s (just across from Lime Street Station) and look for marching group assembly point 9. The parade at Liverpool takes about an hour to loop round the city which you might want to plan for with a bottle of water or slightly comfier shoes.

There won’t be a stall this year but it’s a great chance to meet up with people from Liverpool’s bi group. We see there is a chance of rain during the parade on the weather forecast so maybe bring a purple brolly.