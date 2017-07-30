Your Bi Week: Into August

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on for bi people around the UK.

The week gets started on Tuesday when there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres.

It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, M1 3HF, at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Elsewhere that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm. Again, it’s a talky space meeting in a community centre.

Wednesday sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Then on Thursday it’s Bi Cardiff, who meet at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, from 6.30pm.

Friday it’s the regular Bi Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Saturday sees Bi Coffee London at Spitalfields Market (coffee shop) from 3pm.

And Sunday is Leeds Pride with a pre-pride morning special organised by the local bi group and then banners and the like on the parade. For the march they are meeting at Millenium Square between 12.30 and 13.00 outside the museum. Lookout for a “Leeds Bisexuals” banner and lots of pink, purple and blue.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Sheffield, Brighton, Manchester and London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds and Manchester are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like in Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!