It’s Stockport’s first LGBT Pride today. We are told it makes the borough the ninth of the ten Greater Manchester districts to have its own Pride event – now only Rochdale lies beyond the rainbow, while Manchester itself has four separate Prides through the course of the year.

There isn’t a bi stall unfortunately but you can meet up with people from BiPhoria, the nearest bi group, at Stockport train station entrance from 1130am – 12 noon to go round the festival together.

The weather looks promising for that as well as day two of Liverpool Pride, Birmingham’s Pink Picnic and the bi group picnics in Southampton and Leeds. Hope it stays that way!

Added later: great photo of the bi and pan flags welcoming people to Stockport Pride.