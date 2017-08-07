The Bi Week: 8-13 August 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and it’s a busy week.

Tuesday night in London Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

Then on Wednesday evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0EZ. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop. More about the group here.



Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

It’s also the start of this year’s BiCon in Leeds. Day and weekend passes are still available, on a sliding price scale according to your income to help make it more accessible to people on low wages.

Friday evening is usually Manchester‘s bi gaming night, but that’s cancelled this month. Back in September!

Friday also sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group at 5.30pm the LGBT Centre at 38/40 Holloway Circus. Note there’s no bi boardgames this week.

It’s the start of the three-day Levenshulme Pride festival in South Manchester, with a range of activities ongoing til Sunday night. BiPhoria are likely to be organising a meetup at it.

Saturday sees Brighton Bothways’ social meetup from 3pm at the Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton. And it’s Wigan LGBT Pride too – again the nearest bi group to them is BiPhoria.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!