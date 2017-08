Leeds Beckett University flew the bi flag while BiCon was in town last weekend. Now they say it’ll be back over the James Graham building in just over a month.

It’ll be back in September for Bi Visibility Day – just as students arrive for the new academic year. They tweeted in response to a request from Leeds Bi Group:

The flag will certainly be flying on @BiVisibilityDay @leedsbeckett on 23 September! #BiFlag — Well Met (@WellMetLeeds) August 14, 2017