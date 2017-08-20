Northernmost Bi Event Ever?

Scottish BiFest-alike bi day BiTastic is back in October – and this time it’s coming to Nairn in Scotland.

We think that might be the most northerly bisexual event ever!

It’ll be on Saturday 28 October from 11:00am – 5:30pm in the Highland Conference Centre at the Newton Hotel, Inverness Road, Nairn, IV12 4RX.

The plan is for sessions during the day to be grouped under three themes:

Equality and Diversity

Sex and Relationships

Fun and Games

The website for the event is here and the full programme and workshop details will be announced on 1 October 2017.