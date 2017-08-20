Northernmost Bi Event Ever?
Scottish BiFest-alike bi day BiTastic is back in October – and this time it’s coming to Nairn in Scotland.
We think that might be the most northerly bisexual event ever!
It’ll be on Saturday 28 October from 11:00am – 5:30pm in the Highland Conference Centre at the Newton Hotel, Inverness Road, Nairn, IV12 4RX.
The plan is for sessions during the day to be grouped under three themes:
- Equality and Diversity
- Sex and Relationships
- Fun and Games
The website for the event is here and the full programme and workshop details will be announced on 1 October 2017.