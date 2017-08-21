Facing the Dragon: Bi & LGBTQ Inclusivity in Higher Education

Facing the Dragon: the Second Annual LGBTQ Inclusivity in Higher Education Conference is coming up in Swansea and there’s a lot of bisexuality on the agenda!

The two-day event on 5th and 6th September will explore how to bring intersectionality into inclusive curricula across the Higher Education landscape, bringing equality home to the seats of learning and research.

Papers and workshops will be offered on many different aspects of inclusivity in HE, looking at the implementation of inclusive curricula, student and staff groups and networks, work on gender, trans* and transition, work on feminism, ethnicity, religion, age, occupation or identity, at the intersection of equality for staff and students.

Bi sessions include:

“ Bisexuality issues in higher education ” presented by Rosie Nelson, University of Bristol.

” presented by Rosie Nelson, University of Bristol. “ Bisexual erasure and biphobia in Wales ” given by Carlotta Lami, Swansea University.

” given by Carlotta Lami, Swansea University. “Bi exclusion and inclusion in higher education“, with Ele Hicks, of Bi Cymru.

The conference delegate fees are as follows.

Combined ticket (includes both days of the conference) – £95.

Day 1 only ticket – £50.

Day 2 only ticket – £50.

Combined concession ticket for students – £65.

Student day 1 only ticket – £35.

Student day 2 only ticket – £35.

Find out more and book here.