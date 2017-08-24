London Bis: 10 Years On

London’s Bi Meetup group is ten years old at the end of September, and to celebrate on 28th September they’re having a pub crawl round all their old meeting haunts.

If you want to join them this is where they’ll be:

6.45pm: Tiger Tiger – where the group held its first couple of meetings back in 2007. Just half an hour there before heading to…

7.30: Waxy’s Little Sister – the group met upstairs here for a couple of years (from December ’07), before getting too big for the available space and migrating to…

8.30: The O Bar the longest running venue, from June ’10, they’ll be upstairs with the seats. At the end of 2016 a change of bar management meant moving on to right next door to…

9.30: The Village – the group’s regular monthly social meet bar since November 2016, for the pub crawl they will be on the ground floor, probably the Brewer Street entrance side.

It promises to be an evening filled with new friends and (perhaps slightly clouded) old memories. Buy a bi a beer!

Find out more about the group here.