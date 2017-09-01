LGBT Survey at 90,000 responses

The Government Equalities Office is surveying LGBTI+ people in the UK in an online survey running until October 15th – and over 90,000 people have already taken part.

The LGBT survey is intended to help the Government to understand the experiences of LGBT individuals across the UK. This will help identify ways to improve public services for LGBT users, including in health and education, and to understand how individuals might face discrimination. The survey will run for 12 weeks until 15 October.

In turn the findings may help set priorities for LGBT work in the coming parliament following the General Election, with the membership and work programme of the Women & Equalities committee soon to be decided.

Some concerns have been raised that in covering LGBT experience the survey fails to differentiate well on some questions where, for example, a person who is both transgender and bisexual may be ‘out’ about some parts of their LGBT identity but not all.

Announcing the survey as part of a raft of measures in July, the Minister for Women and Equalities Justine Greening MP said:

This government is committed to building an inclusive society that works for everyone, no matter what their gender or sexuality and today we’re taking the next step forward.

The survey is aimed at people who are:

lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex, or have a minority sexual orientation or gender identity; 16 years old or over; living in the UK.

Questions cover experience both of home and work life and of public services like the NHS and education, where the impact of biphobia was highlighted two years ago in the Complicated? report by the Equality Network. The survey should take around 15 minutes to complete.