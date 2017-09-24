Wrapping up September: the bi week ahead

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and following Bi Visibility Day this Saturday.

On Monday it’s Manchester‘s Bi Visibility Quiz night, and there’s a filming session for the #StillBisexual project too. Both are at the LGBT Foundation building on Richmond Street, organised by BiPhoria: filming at 630pm, quiz from 730pm.

In London on Monday it’s the Over 50s Bi Group at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA from 6pm. London also has a B in LGBT talk at South Bank University. More about that here.

Thursday evening in London it’s the 10th Birthday celebration of London Bi Meetup group. More here about what they’ve got lined up for the night.

Friday night at 5.30pm it’s the Bi Yoga class at Birmingham LGBT Centre.

Saturday is Bolton Pride and there’ll be a banner on the parade organised by BiPhoria, and a bi stall runs both Saturday and Sunday as part of the festival.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!