The bi week ahead: into October

Welcome to the weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain!

On Tuesday there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm. Again, it’s a talky space meeting in a community centre.

Also that night in Leeds it’s the bi pub meet for Leeds bi group. They’re at Wharf Chambers from 730pm; just look for the purple unicorn (it’s not such a big bar that you’ll need to spend too long looking).

Wednesday sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Then on Thursday it’s Bi Cardiff, who meet at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, from 6.30pm.

Then on Friday it’s the regular Bi Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus and starts at 5.30pm.

And on Sunday in Hemel Hempstead there’s the new bi coffee n chat group, who meet at TiKi’s, 208 Marlowes from 1pm. More here.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like that in Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like that in Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!