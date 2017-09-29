Four Weddings and a Bisexual

Written by Torchwood and Doctor Who director Russell T Davies, the drama comes to BBC1 in 2018 in three hour-long instalments.

Based on the bestselling book by John Preston, A Very English Scandal is the true story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy and incitement to murder. It is the late 1960s, sex between men has only just been – partially – decriminalised, and Jeremy Thorpe, the leader of the Liberal party and the youngest leader of any British political party in a hundred years, has a secret he’s desperate to hide. As long as his ex-lover Norman Scott is around, Thorpe’s brilliant career is at risk. Thorpe schemes and deceives – until he can see only one way to silence Scott for good.

It’s a story that has been a long time in the telling: but will be a frustrating example yet again of the bisexual character in a tale living a life in a web of deception, albeit in this case due to the warped and damaging social morality of the time.