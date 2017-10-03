UK Pride likely to head south

Following the success of the first “UK Pride” in Hull this summer, six Prides have bid for the title for 2018.

And the festival seems almost certain to move south.

The only place as far north as Hull to bid – Preston – faces competition from nearby Liverpool, alongside Cardiff, Folkestone, the Isle of Wight and Exeter.

The event is the creation of the new UK Pride Organisers Network, an umbrella group building co-operation and collaboration between most of the LGBT Pride events around the UK. With so many Prides around the UK now (getting on for a hundred this year) it is intended to make one of them a flagship pride akin to WorldPride and EuroPride.

If Exeter wins the title for 2018 it’s pretty sure to migrate to somewhere further north in 2019!

Bid geography image: googlemaps