Last chance to nominate for Best Bi Book

Nominations close in two days’ time for the Sixth Annual Bisexual Book Awards.

Any 2017 book with a bisexual character, bisexual storyline, bisexual subject matter or theme, is eligible for submission. Book awards are open to all authors regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity and can be submitted by the author, publisher, or the Bi Writers Association (BWA). The awards now have 12 book categories and two special categories. The deadline to submit is December 2nd. They welcome bisexual book suggestions from anyone for their outreach list.

Books are judged on three main criteria: 1) quality of overall writing; 2) quality of writing about bisexual material, characters & themes; 3) quantity of bisexual material. A panel of judges will decide each book category; the two special categories are awarded by the BWA, in consultation with the judges. Winners will be announced at the Sixth Annual Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony in New York City, tentative date: Saturday June 2nd of 2018. The ceremony will be preceded by the BWA’s annual multi-arts reading, which will feature finalists of the awards plus live music and art.

“The Bisexual Book Awards gives extra publicity to books with bi themes and characters…preventing those books from falling through the cracks and alerting the bi+ audience and beyond to their existence”, says BWA founder & director Sheela Lambert. “Knowing that they will be acknowledged for their efforts, and could be rewarded for the quality of their work on the bisexual topic, gives writers and publishers extra motivation to explore it“, says Lambert.

It’s a growing sector. “When the Bi Writers Association started its work in 2006 there were 10 bi-themed books we could find for the year. By contrast, last year our awards received over 100 books. We are excited to be part of this revolution”, says Lambert.

To submit a book, send an email to the BWA at fuscialadybug (at) netzero (dot) com with: name of book, by author name, imprint/publisher, year of first publication and whether it is fiction or non-fiction; then request a submission form. Even if you’re not submitting, the Bi Writers Association welcomes book suggestions from anyone.

You can find the Bisexual Book Awards Submission Guidelines on their website.