The Bi Week Ahead: 30 October 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and the start of a new month midweek too.

Monday in Sheffield from 6pm the loal bi group meet at Caffè Latte, The Forge, London Road.

On Tuesday in Manchester it’s BiPhoria’s games night from 7.30pm at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street.

Wednesday it’s a new month and a meetup in Edinburgh for the local bi group, at the LGBT centre for health and wellbeing. That runs from 7-9pm.

Thursday it’s the turn of Cardiff, whose bi group meet at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, from 6.30pm

Friday night at 5.30pm it’s the Bi Yoga class at Birmingham LGBT Centre.

And Saturday sees the London Bi Coffee meet at Spitalfields Market (coffee shop) from 3pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!