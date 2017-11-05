The bi week ahead: 6-12 November 2017

Welcome to the weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain!

On Tuesday there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm. Again, it’s a talky space meeting in a community centre.

Also that night in Leeds it’s the bi pub meet for Leeds bi group. They’re at Wharf Chambers from 730pm; just look for the purple unicorn (it’s not such a big bar that you’ll need to spend too long looking).

Then on Wednesday evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0EZ. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop. More about the group here.



Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Friday evening is Manchester‘s bonus bi meet; we should have more details later in the week so check back.

Friday also sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group at 5.30pm the LGBT Centre at 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Saturday sees Brighton Bothways’ social meetup from 3pm at the Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!