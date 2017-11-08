Scottish party leaders unite in apology

The leaders of all five parties in the Scottish Parliament have spoken out today as the Parliament moved to quash past offences where the person convicted would not have committed a crime if it were not for homophobic and biphobic laws.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP began with a statement offering apology to those convicted for same-sex sexual activity that is now legal, and the leaders of the Labour, Conservative, Green and Liberal Democrat groups added their voices.

The move follows a similar measure for Wales & England at the start of this year.