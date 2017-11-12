The Bi Week Ahead: 13-19 November 2017

It’s a new bisexual week and here’s our weekly calendar of bi events.

Things get started on Tuesday evening at 6pm when Bisexual Underground meet upstairs at the Blue Posts in Soho, London. More info here.

Also that night it’s the monthly meet of Brum Bi Group at the Birmingham LGBT Centre,, 38/40 Holloway Circus. They start at 7.30pm.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

Friday evening sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group night at 530pm at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

Finally Sunday it’s bi coffee meetup in Liverpool at 12 noon in Leaf on Bold Street, and bi coffee meet in Manchester too from 1pm at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street.

Never been to a bi group before?