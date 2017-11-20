The bi week ahead: 20-26 November

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and there’s lots on around the country.

Things get started on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road. Which is in Swansea, obviously. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via on Canal Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s Leeds Bi Group’s film night, from 7pm at Mesmac, Blayds Yard, which is about five minutes’ walk from Leeds train station.

Thursday night from 7.30pm it’s the monthly London Bi Meetup at Village, 81 Wardour St, Soho.

Friday there’s Brum Bi Yoga at 5.30pm at the Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus B1 1EQ. Places are limited so sign up here.

On Sunday it’s Birmingham BiFest from 11am at The Loft Lounge, The Penthouse Bromsgrove Street – a packed day of bi chatter and friendmaking. More about that here.

Never been to a bi group before?