Birmingham’s Bi Agenda

Birmingham Bi Group has been running for a remarkable ten years and they are celebrating that at their BiFest this Sunday. The event is free but donations will be gratefully accepted – pay on the door what you wish. All attendees will get a name badge with the option to put their own pronouns on.

The programme for the day is out now and includes:

Speed-friending: make new local bi and bifriendly mates

Self-Care and Pampering

Bi & Trans Erasure in History

Musical Improv

Poly(amory) 101

Trans safe space

Everything you ever wanted to know about sex toys

Fitting and misfitting (in the bi community)

Bi write-in

There’ll be a bisexual bake-off competition, boardgaming and craft space and more.

It’s all at The Loft Lounge, The Penthouse Bromsgrove Street, Birmingham. Doors open at 11am and while main events run til 6pm, there will be an afterparty til 11pm.

The venue is fully accessible and has disabled parking nextdoor to the venue. There is a lift to access the conference room and ramps to access the bar and restaurant.