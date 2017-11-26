The bi week ahead

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup. It’s the end of the month and that normally means fewer bi meets – most groups meet on the first Tuesday or third Wednesday or what have you, and the last few days of the month are the fifth Monday and the like. So it’s a thinner calendar than usual.

That said on Monday it’s the Over 50s Bi Group in London at AgeUK, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London WC1H 9NA – from 6pm to 8pm.

Birmingham‘s Bi Yoga group runs from 5.30pm at the Birmingham LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus on Friday.

Saturday it’s London Bi Coffee at Spitalfields Market (coffee shop) – more on facebook here. Starts 3pm.

Never been to a bi group before?