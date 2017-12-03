The bi week ahead: 4-10 December 2017

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup. And welcome to December!

On Tuesday there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm. Again, it’s a talky space meeting in a community centre.

Wednesday sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Then on Thursday it’s Bi Cardiff, who meet at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, from 6.30pm.

On Friday it’s the regular Bi Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus and starts at 5.30pm.

Saturday from 3pm is Brighton‘s bi social meetup, over coffee at Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton.

It’d often be Hertfordshire Bi Group around now but that’s cancelled this month and returns in January.

Never been to a bi group before?