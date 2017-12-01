Govt: feel free to waste your own money on a “gay cure”

The government has responded to a petition calling for an end to ‘gay conversion’ therapy defending the right to spend your own money on something that doesn’t work – and bringing bisexuality into the conversation.

The petition, run through the Westminster Parliament’s own system, had garnered over 11,500 signatures so far and read;

“Make offering gay conversion therapy a criminal offence. Being gay is not an illness, yet to this day gay people are still offered ‘therapies’ to cure themselves. This often involves electroshock, starvation and prayer therapy. This dangerous practice is not yet illegal despite all major psychological bodies ruling it not only ineffective but also harmful. Just months ago the government said they were satisfied they’d ‘already taken the necessary steps to prevent the practice of gay conversion therapy in the UK – however a recent investigation by a journalist exposed the practice happening at a church.”

With months to go before the petition would formally close, the government has responded early saying:

“The Government totally condemns any attempt to treat being gay, lesbian or bisexual as an illness. However, the Government does not believe creating a criminal offence is the right way forward.