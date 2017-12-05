Give ’em a vote!

Nominations have opened for this year’s Owlies, the local LGBT awards in West Yorkshire.

Coming at the end of the year that saw the second time BiCon has been to Leeds, could you spare five minutes to nominate it for an award as the best event in Leeds in 2017 – and perhaps Leeds Bi Group and their lead organiser Emily in the categories for volunteers and social groups.

Nominate here.

Nominations are open until 22nd December 2017. Once the nominations have been counted the organisers will open round 2 with the top 5 in each category to vote from, so if any bi nominees make it through, we’ll be back to ask for your help again!