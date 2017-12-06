That One Time, At Bi Camp…

Birmingham Bi Group have launched a Kickstarter campaing to make a BiCamp happen in the Midlands in 2018.

They say:

We got the idea from the LNBi, the Dutch National Network for Bisexuals and wanted to hold our own BiCamp.

Bisexual people in UK often feel isolated within their LGBT* communities and we would like to offer a place for them to feel able to be themselves, meet new people and find friends around the UK and beyond.

Bi Camp UK 2018, is currently scheduled for a weekend in early June (1-3rd).

What we need is £500 for a deposit to be able to secure the wonderful site. It will take place at Kinver Scout Camp and we will be using cabins and outdoor camping spaces. There will be a loose schedule of activities including music and topic discussions, but the event is primarily focused on networking and promoting community for attendees. During the run up to the event, we will be holding Q&A sessions about Bi Camp, discussions about activities and organisation meet ups regarding travel, tents available and ticket information.

Activities available will include: Archery, Bat Watch, Climbing and Abseiling, Arts and Crafts, Boardgames, Bushcraft, Stick Whittling, Woodland Walks, Campfire Activities, Storytelling, Yoga, Massage, Wildlife Observation.