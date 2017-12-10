The bi week ahead: 11-17 December 2017

Welcome to the weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain!

Tuesday night in London Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

Then on Wednesday evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0EZ. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop. More about the group here.



Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Friday sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group at 5.30pm the LGBT Centre at 38/40 Holloway Circus.

Sunday in Manchester it’s normally Bi Coffee at the Vienna Coffee House, organised by BiPhoria, but this month it’s cancelled. Back in January!

Never been to a bi group before?