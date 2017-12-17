Late December Bi Diary

With Christmas coming up our usual weekly bi what’s on listings are covering the whole fortnight. We’ll be back in the New Year!

Things get started on Tuesday 19th when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road. Which is in Swansea, obviously. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via on Canal Street; they normally meet in the room downstairs to the left of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday 20th in the evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9pm. On the same night in Bristol it’s BiVisible’s Christmas Drinks night out at Kongs, King Street, from 7.30pm.

Friday evening on the 22nd December sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group night at 530pm at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

Across the Christmas / Boxing Day weekend groups aren’t meeting, as most venues would be closed and the volunteers running them often have other plans. That said, readers in Birmingham might want to know that on the 25th the LGBT Centre is open for the afternoon.

Thursday evening (the 28th) in London it’s the London Bi Meetup group, who get together at Village, Wardour Street, in Soho from 7.30pm.

Friday evening on the 29th December again sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group night at 530pm at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

That’s it for 2017 – but local bi meets start right back up again with the BiPhoria meeting at LGBT Foundation on the evening January 2nd. More about that week’s bi meets in the New Year!

Never been to a bi group before?