Tom Robinson opens Outing The Past

This year’s Outing The Past LGBT history conference in Liverpool will have as its guest speaker on the opening evening Tom Robinson. Today best known as a BBC Radio 6 DJ, Tom was a pop star in the 1970s and 80s with 2-4-6-8 Motorway and Glay To Be Gay among his hits. In the 80s he was outed as in a mixed-gender relationship by the News of the World, and 1990s versions of Glad To Be Gay gained a verse about being bisexual and facing biphobia from the gay community.

The rest of the conference agenda is rather lacking in “B” content so make the most of the Friday night on March 16th – and book your tickets here.