Bi Diary 19-25 Feb 2018

Welcome to this week’s roundup of all that’s going in on Bi Britain!

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road. Which is in Swansea, obviously. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday in the evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9pm.

From 7.30pm on Thursday in London there’s the Bi Meetup group, at Village, 81 Wardour St, Soho.

And Birmingham‘s regular Bi Yoga group is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus.

In Northwich on Friday there’s a screening of 1961 classic film “Victim”. Dirk Bogarde as a bi man in the days before decriminalisation of sex between men, happily married and outwardly heterosexual when his past catches up with him. Though it cast bi and gay men as the weak victims of circumstance it is considered hugely influential in getting sex between men decriminalised a few years after its release. Tickets here.

On Saturday, Leeds Bi Group have a stall as part of the city museum’s exhibition for LGBT History Month. There’s also a bring-your-own-history pop-up exhibition so if you are going along why not bring badges, old BCNs, bi teeshirts or what have you to help make sure there’s some “B” in there! More on that here.

Sunday it’s Brum Bi Coffee for Birmingham’s bis, at 1.30pm at Cafe Soya, Upper Dean Street.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!