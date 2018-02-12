Speeding on bi

Out-bi speed skater Ireen Wust took another gold medal at the Winter Olympics today – making her the most successful speed skater in the history of the games.

The 31 year old is from the Netherlands and we’ve reported on her successes before.

Her tenth medal was won in today’s 1500m race. Four years ago at the controversial Sochi games she took two gold and three silver medals; these added to the gold she took in 2010 in Vancouver and three medals from the 2006 Olympics. So far she’s picked up a silver and a gold this time around.

Beyond the Olympics she’s notched up a host of other titles as six time all-round world champion and Reuters’ 2014 Sportswoman of the World.

Congratulations Ireen!