Into March

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup. Before you know it, it’ll be March and we shall welcome the arrival of Bisexual Health Month!

First the last delights of February though. On Monday in London it’s the over-50s bi group, from 6pm at Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

Then on Thursday it’s the regular meet for Bi Cardiff, who meet at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, from 6.30pm.

On Friday it’s the LGBT Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham, which has a regular bi contingent in attendance. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus and starts at 5.30pm.

Saturday from 3pm it’s London Bi Coffee meetup at the Leon coffee shop, Spitalfields Market.



Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!