UK: HIV rates falling

A Parliamentary question has highlighted a significant drop in the rate of new HIV diagnoses in the UK.

Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Brine MP told the Commons, “In 2016, 5,164 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in the UK (3,938 men and 1,226 women), representing an 18% decline from the 6,286 diagnoses reported in 2015.

“The decrease was most apparent in gay and bisexual men. In this group, the number of HIV diagnoses reported steadily increased from 2,850 in 2007 to 3,570 in 2015, and then decreased by 21% to 2,810 in 2016.”