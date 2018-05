Durham’s BiMo-Fest has become BiMo-Pride.

The day of workshops and discussions around being bisexual (or other choices of multi-gender-attraction label like pansexual or omnisexual) was lined up for earlier in the spring – but the heavy snowfall meant it had to be postponed.

It is being organised by the local university student LGBT+ society, but open to everyone – student or not.

It will now happen on Saturday, June 2nd. Watch this space for more news!