Queer Book Weekend

This weekend sees the ninth Bold Strokes Books festival in Nottingham.

Held at the Nottingham Waterstones this year, the annual LGBTQ author festival, sees 30 international authors talking about their books, the themes and issues raised.

Attendees at the two-day event can meet the authors and get signed copies of their books. Tickets are £3 but that can be counted against the prices of books bought on the weekend.

The speaker list is Mardi Alexander, Christian Baines, Dena Blake, Mickey Brent, Gun Brooke, Nathan Burgoine, Lesley Davis, Nicole Disney, Amy Dunne, Laurie Eichler, Jane Fletcher, Michelle Grubb, Cari Hunter, Anna Larner, Sandy Lowe, Robyn Nyx, VK Powell, Radclyffe, Aurora Rey, Jeffrey Ricker, Renee Roman, Justine Saracen, Cass Sellars, David Swatling, Carsen Taite, Brey Willows, Barbara Ann Wright and Ileandra Young.

