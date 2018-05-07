The bi week ahead: 7 to 13 May

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on in Bi Britain – starting with the Bank Holiday Monday. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!



Tuesday night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

Later on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station. You can read all about Leeds Bi Group on their webpage.

Thursday is the Nottingham BiTopia pub meetup from 7pm at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street (NG1 3AN).

Friday there’s Bis Go To Yoga for an hour at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 5.30pm.

Saturday in Brighton from 3pm there’s a bi coffee meet at Yellow Book, 3A York Place.

Also that day all afternoon and evening it’s BiFest Cymru in Swansea at the YMCA.

And in Leicester it’s Big Bi Fun Day in the afternoon.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.