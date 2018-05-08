The best reason to refuse an LGBT Ally Award

A singer in New Zealand has turned down her nomination for an LGBT Ally Award for the best of reasons – she’s not an ally, she’s bi!

Lizzie Marvelly posted on her Instagram:

It’s a problem we are only too familiar with – whether Lady Gaga being talked about as an ally similarly or people like actor-turned-politician Cynthia Nixon in the USA being talked about as a lesbian candidate in the New York election.

Congratulations to Lizzie on her public coming out. It’s a scary step for many of us but it almost always works out for the best.