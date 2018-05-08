The best reason to refuse an LGBT Ally Award
A singer in New Zealand has turned down her nomination for an LGBT Ally Award for the best of reasons – she’s not an ally, she’s bi!
Lizzie Marvelly posted on her Instagram:
Last week I was honoured to be nominated for the Celebrity Ally Award at the LGBTQI Awards. I can’t accept the nomination, however, and I feel it’s time that I shared the reason why with you. I am bisexual. He takatāpui au. Over the last few years, I’ve slowly been going through the process of coming out. First, I came out to my friends, then to my family, then to my colleagues, and now I’m coming out to you. I know it’s 2018 and it shouldn’t be a big deal, but honestly, it hasn’t been easy. I didn’t know I was bi until my early 20s. I didn’t know if the people I loved would be okay with it. I’m a very private person when it comes to my personal life, and I didn’t know whether I could deal with the scrutiny of having my sexuality highlighted in the media. It’s taken time, but slowly I’ve come to realise that being true to myself is important to my wellbeing. I’ve always tried to be authentically who I am and this is no different. I am proud of who I am, and I want to be open about my identity. And so, while I feel really honoured that someone nominated me to be recognised as a straight ally, it’s important that I acknowledge that I’m actually a member of the rainbow community. I also just wanted to say that while I understand that being in the public eye means that sometimes there is a heightened interest in my private life, I try my best to keep those I love out of the glare of the spotlight. I won’t be going into any further detail about my relationship with my girlfriend other than to say that I’m very happy. And at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing. ❤🏳️🌈 #LoveIsLove
It’s a problem we are only too familiar with – whether Lady Gaga being talked about as an ally similarly or people like actor-turned-politician Cynthia Nixon in the USA being talked about as a lesbian candidate in the New York election.
Congratulations to Lizzie on her public coming out. It’s a scary step for many of us but it almost always works out for the best.