Best Bi Books

The Bi Writers Association (BWA) have announced the finalists for the Sixth Annual Bisexual Book Awards.
They are divided into nine book categories for titles published in 2017: Non-Fiction, Memoir/Biography, Fiction, Romance, Erotic Fiction, Speculative Fiction [Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror], Teen/Young Adult Fiction, Mystery and Poetry, plus two special categories: Publisher of the Year and Bi Writer of the Year.
“We are thrilled the Bisexual Book Awards is succeeding in its mission to encourage writers and publishers to put out more bi-themed books,” says Sheela Lambert, Director of the Bi Writers Association. “By providing multiple book categories; authors and publishers find that their books can be recognized for the genre they are written in, as well as their bisexual subject matter. We try to outreach to all the books that could potentially be eligible for our awards, but at this point, it’s become difficult because there are so many.”
The number of finalists in each category varies, based on the number of books submitted to that category and the quality of the books.
Winners will be announced at the Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony on Friday June 1st, following a multi-arts reading featuring finalists of the awards interspersed with live music, to be held in New York City.
There’s not much mystery about the mystery category winners though – both books shortlisted are by L.A. Witt & Cari Z. It’s just a small question of which of their two novels will beat the other.
The finalists in each category are:
Non-Fiction
- Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World by Sarah Prager, HarperCollins
- Unconditional: A Guide to Loving and Supporting Your LGBTQ Child by Telaina Eriksen, Mango Media
- Young Bisexual Women’s Experiences in Secondary Schools by Mary-Anne McAllum, Routledge
Memoir/Biography
- First Time Ever by Peggy Seeger, Faber & Faber
- A Girl Walks Into a Book by Miranda Pennington, Seal Press/Hachette Book Group
- What the Mouth Wants: A Memoir of Food, Love and Belonging by Monica Meneghetti, Dagger Editions/Caitlin Press
Fiction
- The Change Room by Karen Connelly, Random House / PenguinRandomHouse
- Enigma Variations by André Aciman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan
- Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado, Graywolf Press
- Keeping the Faith by A.M. Leibowitz, Supposed Crimes
- The Mathematics of Change by Amanda Kabak, Brain Mill Press
- Pages For Her: A Novel by Sylvia Brownrigg, Counterpoint
Romance
- Back To You by Chris Scully, Riptide Publishing
- Block and Strike by Kelly Jensen, Dreamspinner Press
- Bonfires by Amy Lane, Dreamspinner Press
- By the Currwong’s Call by Welton B. Marsland, Escape Publishing/ Harlequin Enterprises Australia
- Strays (Urban Soul 2) by Garrett Leigh, Riptide Publishing
- Summer Stock by Vanessa North, Riptide Publishing
Erotic Fiction
- Cast From the Earth by Leandra Vane, Self-Published
- Michael’s Wings by Tiffany Reisz, 8th Circle Press
- Rescues and the Rhyssa by TS Porter, Less Than Three Press
- The Shape of Veronica by Stephanie Bull, Tau Press
Speculative Fiction [Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror etc.]
- Island of Exiles by Erica Cameron, Entangled Teen
- Passing Strange by Ellen Klages, Tor Books
- Rescues and the Rhyssa by TS Porter, Less Than Three Press
- The Rules and Regulations For Mediating Myths & Magic by F.T. Lukens, Duet Books/Interlude Press
- Run In The Blood by A.E. Ross, NineStar Press
- The Seafarer’s Kiss by Julia Ember, Duet/Interlude Press
Teen/Young Adult Fiction
- Being Roy by Julie Aitcheson, Harmony Ink Press
- Grrrls on the Side by Carrie Pack, Duet Books/Interlude Press
- I Hate Everyone But You by Allison Raskin and Gaby Dunn, Wednesday Books
- In Other Lands by Sarah Rees Brennan, Big Mouth House/Small Beer Press
- The Rules and Regulations For Mediating Myths & Magic by F.T. Lukens, Duet Books/Interlude Press
Mystery
- Risky Behavior by L.A. Witt & Cari Z, Riptide Publishing
- Suspicious Behavior by L.A. Witt & Cari Z, Riptide Publishing
Poetry
- Primates from an Archipelago by Irene Suico Soriano, Rabbit Fool Press
- Truth Be Bold—Serenading Life & Death in the Age of AIDS by Julene Tripp Weaver, Finishing Line Press
Publisher of the Year
Bi Writer of the Year
{authors listed alphabetically by last name}
- Sylvia Brownrigg (Fiction), author Pages For Her: A Novel, Counterpoint
- Karen Connelly (Fiction), author The Change Room, Random House/ PenguinRandomHouse
- Carmen Maria Machado (Fiction), author Her Body and Other Parties, Graywolf Press
- Monica Meneghetti (Memoir/Bio), author What the Mouth Wants: A Memoir of Food, Love and Belonging, Dagger Editions/Caitlin Press
- Peggy Seeger (Memoir/Bio), author First Time Ever, Faber & Faber