Bi men with children wanted!

This message from a researcher in the UK:

I am looking to interview bisexual men who have children.

My name is Gretha Tuls. I am a Master student at Sheffield Hallam University in developmental psychology. I am writing my dissertation on the lived experience of bisexual men with children.

Research on the experiences of gay parenting is emerging. There is however a large gap in the research on bisexual parenting, and in my research I would like to address this topic and explore it further.

I will be interviewing men that openly identify as bisexual. The other criteria for participating are: having had children with a female (ex) romantic partner, and being between 20 and 55 years old. If you fit these criteria, I would like to invite you to participate in my research. It is possible to be interviewed over the phone.

For more information please contact me:

[email protected]