Call for submissions – Short stories on bisexual characters

Got a bisexual story burning inside you that you just want to write and share with the world?

M.S. Wordsmith, in collaboration with Sìne Màiri Ní Ailpín, is seeking submissions for a short story collection featuring bisexual characters written by bisexual authors. The collection will be published as a free eBook on the 23rd of September, 2018, otherwise known as Bi Visibility Day.

To find out more including how to submit your writing for the collection, see here.

Deadline for submission: 20 May 2018.