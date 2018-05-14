Your Bi Week Ahead

Welcome to our regular roundup of all that’s going in on Bi Britain!

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse pub, across Princess Street from Manchester Town Hall. They are normally in one of the little rooms to the back right of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Thursday in Leeds there’s bi outreach at the train station (look for the popup banner!) and in Manchester there’s a bi speaker at Fire Service, both as part of events for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia (IDAHOBIT or IDAHOTB). There are general LGBT events to mark the date also in London, Manchester, Weymouth and Liverpool – details here.

Birmingham‘s regular Bis Go To Yoga evening is on Friday at 5.30 at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. Afterwards there’ll be Bi Boardgames in the same place from 6.30pm.

Saturday slightly late for IDAHOBIT which is on the 17th there will be a bi street stall in the city centre for Leeds Bi Group. 11-3pm. It is also Lancaster LGBT Pride – local group to there is BiPhoria.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!