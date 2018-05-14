Lost two, regained one: tough weekend for bi TV

Two TV shows with bi characters got cancelled this weekend – provoking a chorus of disapproval on twitter. In a peculiar twist, they’re both cop shows.



Lucifer got pulled after three seasons, while Brooklyn Nine Nine was handed its notice after nine. In the same batch of news about television contract renewals the bi-heavy Gotham was confirmed for a fifth but final season.

Lucifer has had bi representation all the way through, while comedy police drama B99 brought its bi story just a few months ago.

Lucifer’s showrunner tweeted his surprise:

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

By the end of the weekend Brooklyn Nine Nine had been picked up by another network, NBC.

With the growth of TV shows funded by streaming networks Netflix and Amazon, will Amazon (the network Lucifer is on in the UK) pick that programme up?