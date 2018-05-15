BiTastic comes to Stirling

BiTastic! is an annual Scottish event designed by and for bisexual and trans people. In 2018 will be held at Forth Valley College Stirling Campus on Saturday 22 September, just in time to celebrate Bi Visibility Day on 23rd September.

The event provides an opportunity for bisexual and trans people and their family and friends to meet each other and talk about the issues that are important to us. This year the event will be hosted by the Equality Network, Scottish Trans Alliance, Stonewall Scotland and Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) with our thanks to Forth Valley College for their support.

The programme for the day will cover diverse topics from sex and relationships to mental health, hate crime, climate change and sessions that are focused on just having a little fun with like-minded people. There will also be some workshops focused on the needs of disabled and minority ethnic people who are bisexual and/or trans. Workshops will be facilitated by a variety of community members and voluntary sector organisations. If you would like to submit a proposal for a workshop please check out the instructions at bitastic.org/take-part and submit your proposal before 16 July 2018.

The event will also include staffed information stalls from a range of voluntary sector organisations and community groups that work with LGBTI people. If you would like to book an information stall please go to bitastic.org/take-part.

Tickets for the event are limited so book your place now on the BiTastic! website: bitastic.org. A full access report is available on the website and the venue is wheelchair accessible, and there will be a quiet room. BSL interpretation is available if requested before 22 August 2018. Please note if you have any other access or dietary requirements when booking your ticket.