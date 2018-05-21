The Bi Week Ahead: 21-27 May

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks.

On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

On Friday it’s the LGBT Yoga group at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham, which has a regular bi contingent in attendance. That’s at 38/40 Holloway Circus and starts at 5.30pm.

Also on Friday for readers in the Republic of Ireland it’s the day of the referendum on abortion rights. Make sure your vote gets counted as the nation decides whether to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution.

Saturday sees a day of bi academic talks in Manchester at the Metropolitan University.

Meanwhile in Birmingham it’s the main day of their LGBT Pride festival.

Again in Birmingham on Sunday it’s normally Brum Bi Coffee at Cafe Soya, but the usual branch’s closed at the moment so it’s at the smaller cafe soya venue inside the Arcadian. 1.30pm to 4pm.

Next week’s a lot busier, starting Monday!

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!