Rival Parliamentary Motions greet IDAHOBIT

Today May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia IDAHOBIT – and there are two rival Early Day Motions noting the date in Westminster.

It notches up two more rare uses of the word biphobia in Parliament.

The first is from Plaid Cymru, and reads:

That this House recognises 17 May as International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia; highlights the significance of marking this day to raise awareness of the persecution, discrimination and violence faced by many LGBT people around the world; notes that in 37 of the 53 Commonwealth countries homosexuality is illegal, along with many other countries in which being LGBT is punishable by criminalisation, public beatings, enforced sterilisation and the death penalty; further notes with alarm that in the UK attacks against people from the LGBT community are growing, despite evidence that four in five attacks on LGBT people still go unreported; highlights the crucial importance of recognising and championing the human rights of all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity; and calls on the Government to ensure greater protections for minority groups within society.

EDMs have to be written as a single sentence under parliamentary protocol, hence the rather extended sentence that it forms.

The second, which is from the Scottish National Party, uses the old-fashioned bi excluding name of IDAHOT. It says:

That this House welcomes the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT); understands that the date of 17 May was specifically chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder; believes that IDAHOT unites the LGBTI community against discrimination and highlights the ongoing challenges that community faces; recognises that 17 May is now celebrated in more than 130 countries, including 37 where same sex acts are illegal, with 1600 events reported from 1,280 organisations in 2014; and supports campaigners in their efforts to draw the attention of policymakers, opinion leaders, social movements, the public and the media to the violence and discrimination experienced by LGBTI people internationally.

Peculiarly each has just four signatures, each from the same party as the proposer – so the SNP motion is all SNP and the Plaid one all-Plaid. For Plaid that means the whole parliamentary party giving its backing, while for the SNP that is a much more slender show of support.