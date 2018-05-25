Section 28? What even was that?

The anniversary of Section 28 being scrapped came up at my local bi meet the other week. A fistful of older queers suddenly found a room full of people – young and old – asking what even was that?

It’s a fabulous reflection of how far we have come. For me it was entwined so much in the story of coming out at the end of the 80s, let alone the story of so much campaigning and awareness raising in the bi and gay commercial and community scenes.

Cue some education, and reflection on how we have come quite some way and yet there is still so much to do. Being in school as a queer kid in the time of Section 28 was awful and unsupported; since 2003 it’s become more of a postcode lottery, with some schools very inclusive and engaged in tackling biphobia, transphobia and homophobia whilst others earnestly avoid giving that kind of support.

What’s changed outside schools is important too. Back then if you were lucky you might find a copy of Young Gay And Proud in a bookshop: a supportive guide for young queers that nonetheless only mentioned bisexuality fleetingly, explaining: “a bisexual person is someone who is equally attracted to people of either sex”. That balancing on a pinhead definition doesn’t suit many people – the slightest preference reducing you to “gay really” or “straight really”, reinforcing the pressure on bis to deny who they are in the pursuit of an imaginary “normal”. Another coming out guide from a gay youth project in the 1990s explained, “some people are gay, some people are straight, and others are confused about their sexuality and call themselves bisexual while they work out who they are really attracted to”. But now that equivalent search for help is cast so much wider. Tumblr, twitter, facebook, instagram or even proper web pages offer a plethora of information about bisexuality and being bi – and some of it’s pretty accurate. The internet has transformed access to information for all and bi teens pretty much all have it in their pocket.

Yet while Section 28 seems safely dispatched here, places like Russia are eagerly working on their own – and blocking information online so people who need support can’t work around the limitations in their own country.

The best comment on the clause I’ve seen this week was Baroness Barker, observing in the House of Lords debate for IDAHOBIT that it was the UK offering a pioneering template of homophobic legislation that other countries were still eagerly taking up and implementing around the world. Because Section 28 was an innovative idea: rather than simply making expressions of same-sex love illegal, the clause sought to extend that to even admitting that such things existed. Eloquently summarised by V for Vendetta writer Alan Moore at the time as a bid to make homosexuality a thought crime, it may be gone in the UK but laws inspired by it are on the rise in many nations and we need to fight them as we fought it, both for the people there and lest these ideas cross back into our own country. We have won some freedoms: we have to be vigilant if we are not to lose them.